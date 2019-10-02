More than 11 Tonnes of Cannabis Were Seized During a Specialized Action in Blagoevgrad District

More than 11 tonnes of cannabis were found and seized in a specialized action by criminologists from the Ministry of Interior - Blagoevgrad and the gendarmerie. This is reported by police.

Two people were detained during the course of the action - a 22-year-old girl from Bansko and a 41-year-old criminal from the village Ilindentsi. During a search of the man's home, were found nearly 57.1 grams of dried cannabis and an electronic balance. They were later seized.

12 semi-dry cannabis plants with a total weight of about 1,400 kg were found in an adjoining property, and a sack of about 4,400 kg of dry cannabis was found near his house. In joint actions in the "Branishte" area, police found 11 plants with a total weight of 89 kg and other semi-dry ones weighing 20,300 kg. After a field test, all plants responded positively to cannabis.

At the same time, police officers from Sandanski found two fields planted with a total of 1469 plants, weighing 11,400 kg, responding positively to cannabis during a field drug test. Meanwhile law enforcement officers from Petrich found 54 cannabis plants, weighing about 108 kg. The action lasted two days.

