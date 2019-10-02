Earthquake Registered in Vrancea
An earthquake with a 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale was recorded this afternoon in the seismic region of Vrancea in eastern Romania, BTA reported.
The quake occurred at 15.54pm and was at a a depth of 145 kilometres. In September, there were 24 earthquakes of 2 to 4.5 magnitude on the Richter scale in Romania.
