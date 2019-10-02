Yellow Code for Strong Wind in 6 Bulgarian Districts on October 3rd

Windy weather with considerable clouds awaits us in the afternoon on Thursday.

The atmospheric pressure will rise, but will remain a little lower than the May average.

Yellow code for strong winds has been announced in 6 districts of the country for October 3rd, according to the site of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

It is in force for the regions Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Tarnova and Ruse. 

In eastern Bulgaria will blow mostly moderate wind from the south-southwest. In western Bulgaria after noon, the wind will be from the northwest, and will increase - in the Danube Plain up to 15-20 m / s. The wind will also bring the cold air.

