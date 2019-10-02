Teachers who Enrol in Motivated Teachers National Programme Will Be Stimulated with BGN 500 Salary Increase

The salary of teachers who enrol in the Motivated Teachers National Programme and wish to work in problematic schools, including with students with poor educational achievements or low social status, will be increased by BGN 500, said the government press office.

The teachers will also receive additional funds for rent at the amount of 200 BGN for a period of 12 months. Their travel expenses for the same period will also be reimbursed. This was decided today by the Council of Ministers. Prior to the amendments, the additional financial incentive amounted to BGN 300.

The programme expands the opportunities for the inclusion of specialists in one-year training courses for the acquisition of a teaching qualification in each of these subjects – mathematics, computer science and information technology, foreign languages, biology and health education, chemistry and environmental protection. Applicants with a bachelor's degree, and not only a master's degree, will now be admitted.

Within 10 days after the publication of the programme on the official site of the Ministry of Education and Science, applications will be accepted for admission to the selection procedure. The Motivated Teachers National Programme was created to support schools through a set of measures for providing qualified and motivated teaching specialists, capable of coping with real school environment.