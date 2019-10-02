Just for a Week, 570 Drivers Were Fined for Using their Phones

570 drivers were sanctioned for misuse of mobile phones in the latest operation to prevent the illegal use of mobile devices while driving, the press center of the Ministry of Interior announced.

The operation was organized by the European Network of Traffic Police Forces - TISPOL and took place in the week of 16-22 September.

The use of mobile phones without devices allowing their use without hands while driving is prohibited.

During the operation, 25 953 vehicles and 29 440 people were checked in Bulgaria. The most violations were found by the teams of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior-Veliko Tarnovo - 57, the Sofia Directorate of Interior - 55 and the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior-Burgas - 51.

For comparison, in a similar operation conducted from September 17 to September 23 last year, a total of 24 807 vehicles and 29 340 people were checked throughout the country, and a total of 662 such violations were detected.