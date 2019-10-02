15% of Bulgarian Students Choose to Continue their Education at Foreign Universities

About 15% of the students who have completed their secondary education this year, have chosen to continue their education at foreign universities. Nikolai Hristanov of the World Education Project said this at the BTA National Press Club.

For nearly a decade, the Netherlands is about to reach the UK as an educational force in Europe, and this has been successfully done through the Dutch government's student loan policy and increasing English programs, said consultant Stefka Zlateva. She specified that the Netherlands has a centralized application system and she shows that there is a growth of candidates by up to 20 percent annually. The reason for this is traditionally the strong interest of applicants because of the many English specialties, but also because of the Dutch decision to cut the fees by half for all EU freshmen. The new admission fee from September 2020 is already known, and it will be 2143 euros. The first-year students will pay only the half of the tax. The funding is maintained both on tuition fees as well as for the combining of the university with work when the family income is up to € 30,000 per year, Zlateva explained.

According to data from the centralized student admissions system in the Netherlands, the number of Bulgarian students has been steadily increasing over the last three years. Currently, there are 3,126 Bulgarian students in the Netherlands, and in 2007 only 470 of Bulgarian students studied at Dutch universities. Bulgarians continue to rank sixth in the Netherlands after students from Germany, Italy, China, Belgium and the UK.

Among the most preferred specialties of Bulgarians in the Netherlands are business and economics, programming and computer science, art design, interior and graphic design, electronic games design, psychology, media and communications. There is also an increased interest in more non-traditional specialties, such as sports management, aviation engineering and event management, Zlateva said.