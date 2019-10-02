Bulgaria, Greece and Cyprus Want More Money because of the Migrant Pressure

Sofia, Athens and Nicosia are consolidating their positions on the migratory wave in the Eastern Mediterranean. They want more adequate and effective support from the European Union, since the severity of this problem falls most precisely on these three countries, which are the places where there is the greatest migrant pressure. This was reported by the Ministry of Interior press center.

The joint statement will be made at the upcoming Justice and Home Affairs Council on 7-8 October, which will be held in Luxembourg.

One of the demands is first-line countries relocation, as well as policy measures for their return to third countries.

Another component of the joint request is the ensurance of the effective implementation of the EU-Turkey Joint Statement of 2016 by effectively returning migrants, eradicating criminal networks of traffickers to the EU, stopping any other routes of illegal migration to Europe by sea, land and air borders.

In this regard, the three countries call on the EU and the other Member States to give positive consideration to the possibility of providing additional financial resources to countries in the wider Eastern Mediterranean route.

Sofia, Athens and Nicosia also request additional financial resources to tackle the migration / refugee issue in the context of the next Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2026.