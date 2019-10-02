There Are Still 240 Tourists in Bulgaria after the Bankruptcy of Thomas Cook
www.pixabay.com
Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Only 240 tourists who have arrived in Bulgaria through the bankrupt tourist operator "Thomas Cook" have stayed in the resorts "Golden Sands" and "Sunny Beach". This was stated by the Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova.
She added that in the coming days they will also leave for their places of origin. Angelkova reminded that their costs were borne by the respective insurers.
- » The Decline in Summer Tourism This Year is Below !%
- » Turkey Plans to Welcome 75 Million Tourists in 2023
- » The Bankruptcy of Thomas Cook May Cost the Greek Tourism Half a Billion Euros
- » BDZ Stops 14 Passenger Trains Until October 20
- » NSI: A Record Number of Foreigners Visited Bulgaria in August
- » More than 750,000 Bulgarians Traveled Abroad in August