There Are Still 240 Tourists in Bulgaria after the Bankruptcy of Thomas Cook

Only 240 tourists who have arrived in Bulgaria through the bankrupt tourist operator "Thomas Cook" have stayed in the resorts "Golden Sands" and "Sunny Beach". This was stated by the Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova.

She added that in the coming days they will also leave for their places of origin. Angelkova reminded that their costs were borne by the respective insurers.

