A Man Doused Himself with Gasoline - This Time in in front of the EC Building

Police in Brussels detained a man who doused himself with gasoline and threatened to burn himself in front of the EC building. The detainee has alleged there is corruption in the European Union, BTA reported.

The brief protest ended when the man was knocked to the ground and the firefighters stepped in. Officers took the can of gasoline he was carrying and handcuffed him. He was taken by ambulance.

According to a police source, cited by France's press, the detainee is a Croat who wanted to "draw the French president's attention to his family problems.

The row in front of the Berlaymont building was quickly restored, AFP notes. The agency recalls that the security measures around the EU headquarters have been tightened in the recent years, especially after the 2016 terrorist attacks in Brussels, when a bomb exploded at a metro station near the site of today's protest.

