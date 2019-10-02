Boris Johnson Confirmed: BREXIT Will Take Place on October 31st

Politics | October 2, 2019, Wednesday // 16:40| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Boris Johnson Confirmed: BREXIT Will Take Place on October 31st

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has once again confirmed his firm view that Brexit will take place on October 31st.

At the Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester, Johnson compared the UK to a pebble in a shoe, and a saga around leaving with a reality show.

The British prime minister also stressed that London has offered "reasonable" proposals to change the deal with Brussels, but even if the EU does not agree to a new deal, the Kingdom will leave the community.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boris Johnson, Brexit, leaving, EU, UK
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria