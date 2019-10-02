The Government Has Allocated BGN 51 mln For Second and Third-Class National Road Network

The government has allocated BGN 50,817,326 under the budget of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works for carrying out activities mainly on the second-class and third-class national road network.



Part of the funds - BGN 45 317 326 will be financed by repair of asphalt pavement, local repairs, drainage activities, concrete works, laying of new waterproofing, repair and installation of new restraining systems, signaling, horizontal marking, landscaping and more. By performing these activities, the technical qualities of the road sections and their facilities are brought to an operational state that meets the modern requirements for road safety and comfort.

Most of the sections intended for repair are in the directions that are extremely busy all year round, such as Montana - Lom, Pazardzhik - Plovdiv, Velingrad - Sarnitsa, Sliven - Stara Zagora and others. Other sites are part of the tourist routes to the Bulgarian Black Sea coast - Dobrich - Albena, Karnobat - Burgas and others.

The rest of the resource, amounting to BGN 5.5 million, will be spent to pay the equivalent cash benefits to the owners of the properties affected by the construction of the first stage of the bypass of Burgas.