President Rumen Radev Will be on an Official Visit to Austria

On 3 and 4 October, Head of State Rumen Radev will pay an official visit to the Republic of Austria. The visit is at the invitation of Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen.



The visit of Rumen Radev will start on October 3 with a meeting with our compatriots who live and work in Austria.

On October 4, Head of State Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva will be greeted with a formal ceremony by President Alexander Van der Bellen and his wife Doris Schmidbauer. The two presidents will chair the plenary talks between the two delegations and then hold a joint press conference.

Topics on the EU agenda and debate on the future of Europe, regional cooperation in the Danube region, the potential for enhancing bilateral economic and investment exchanges, as well as migration and security cooperation, are expected to be among the highlights of the Presidential Summit Radev and Alexander Van der Belen.

Later in the day, President Rumen Radev will hold talks with Federal Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein, President of the National Council of Austria Wolfgang Sobotka and President of the Constitutional Court, Prof. Dr. Christoph Grabenwarter.