President Radev: The Voice of the Citizens Is Being Suppressed When the Freedom of the Media Is Suppressed

President Rumen Radev stated that the transition in Bulgaria from socialism to democracy is a complex and multivector process, BNR reported.

The Bulgarian head of state made this statement at the forum “30 years of change” organized to mark 25 years of work of the Friedrich Ebert foundation in Bulgaria. In the words of the Bulgarian President there are questions which are still valid such as whether the irreversibility of the democratic processes is guaranteed.

“When freedom of the media is being suppressed it is the voice of the citizens that is being suppressed. When high-level corruption goes unpunished, citizens lose faith in the law-governed state,” President Radev said.

It is 30 years on 10 November this year since the start of the transition to democracy in Bulgaria.