The Government Has Approved an Air Transport Agreement Between Bulgaria and Kazakhstan

The government has approved a draft Air Transport Agreement between Bulgaria and Kazakhstan as a basis for negotiation, the government information service said.

There is no air transport agreement in force between Bulgaria and Kazakhstan, which does not allow the carriage of passengers and cargo on scheduled air services.

The signing of the agreement and its subsequent ratification and entry into force will form the legal basis of the relations between the two countries in the field of air transport. This will create conditions for the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, will stimulate tourism, will meet the needs of citizens for convenient direct air transportation, and will improve the connectivity of our country with the region of Central Asia.