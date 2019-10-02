Volkswagen Registers a Car Manufacturing Company in Turkey

German automotive giant Volkswagen has registered its manufacturing company in Manisa, near Izmir, the Anadolu Agency reported, citing an official trade register.

The company is called "Volkswagen Turkey Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.". Its capital is 943.5 million pounds or 164.46 million dollars.

The company in Western Turkey is founded to design, manufacture, assemble, sell, import and export cars, trucks and all kinds of motor and transport vehicles and their parts and components.