Parliament Rejects Proposal by Opposition to Resume Parliamentary “Blitz Control”
The Parliament has rejected a motion proposed by the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) calling for resuming the parliamentary “blitz control” every first Wednesday of the month, a Focus News Agency reporter said.
The motion was rejected by 85 votes against and 11 abstentions, while 68 MPs voted in favour. The opposition's proposal was part of a draft amendment to the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly. The socialists suggested that, on every first Wednesday of the month, in the last two hours of the session, the prime minister and the deputy prime ministers should appear before the Parliament and answer oral questions concerning the government’s general policy. The BSP also proposed that the prime minister and deputy prime ministers should answer these questions immediately.
- » Parliamentary Roundtable on Coordinating the Migration Process in Europe
- » North Korea has Launched Two Ballistic Missiles
- » Bulgaria is Ready to Cooperate with Vietnam in the Field of Education, Economy and Trade
- » Starting Today, the Unified Tourist Information System is Being Introduced
- » Strong Presentation and Positive Feedback About Maria Gabriel After the EP Hearing
- » Bulgaria and Georgia Signed an Agreement on Regulation of Labor Migration