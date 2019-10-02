Parliament Rejects Proposal by Opposition to Resume Parliamentary “Blitz Control”

The Parliament has rejected a motion proposed by the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) calling for resuming the parliamentary “blitz control” every first Wednesday of the month, a Focus News Agency reporter said.

The motion was rejected by 85 votes against and 11 abstentions, while 68 MPs voted in favour. The opposition's proposal was part of a draft amendment to the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly. The socialists suggested that, on every first Wednesday of the month, in the last two hours of the session, the prime minister and the deputy prime ministers should appear before the Parliament and answer oral questions concerning the government’s general policy. The BSP also proposed that the prime minister and deputy prime ministers should answer these questions immediately.