German Finance Minister: We Have What it Takes to Deal with a Possible Economic Crisis

World » EU | October 2, 2019, Wednesday // 11:24| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: German Finance Minister: We Have What it Takes to Deal with a Possible Economic Crisis www.pixabay.com

The German economy will be able to counteract a possible economic crisis, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said today in an interview with the public broadcaster ARD, quoted by Reuters.

The minister, however, added that he did not expect a crisis as severe as the one that had occurred in 2008-2009.

"We are well prepared because we have decent financial resources so if there is an economic crisis, we can take countermeasures but at the moment we're only seeing slower growth," he said.

In his words, if a crisis as serious as the one in 2008-2009 were to come, Germany would "be able to do everything that is necessary". Scholz , however, said he did not expect such a scenario, given forecasts suggesting an improvement in the economic situation, albeit slower than expected, BTA reported.

A number of economists have predicted that the German economy will fall into recession in the third quarter of this year, after reporting a contraction in the second quarter. Later today, the country's leading economic institutions are expected to lower their growth forecasts for the current and next year, sources said.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Germany, crisis, recession, Olaf Scholz, economic crisis
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria