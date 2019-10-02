Meghan Markle is suing a British newspaper for publishing her personal letter, according to BTA news agencies.

In an emotional statement, Prince Harry said he and his wife had taken legal action in response to what he described as “ruthless” treatment by some sectors of the British press.

“Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one.”

“Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son,” Harry said in a statement on Tuesday.

A legal spokesperson from Schillings, who is representing the Duchess of Sussex, said: “We have initiated legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday, and its parent company Associated Newspapers, over the intrusive and unlawful publication of a private letter written by the Duchess of Sussex, which is part of a campaign by this media group to publish false and deliberately derogatory stories about her, as well as her husband. Given the refusal of Associated Newspapers to resolve this issue satisfactorily, we have issued proceedings to redress this breach of privacy, infringement of copyright and the aforementioned media agenda.”, People reported.

“Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”, Prince Harry continued.

“We thank you, the public, for your continued support. It is hugely appreciated. Although it may not seem like it, we really need it.”

The newspaper, which is being sued, is "Mail on Sunday." The newspaper published a personal letter from Megan to her father. The publication of the letter was another element of media speculation about Meghan's relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, who did not attend her wedding last year. From many of Thomas Markle's statements, the media concluded that Meghan had broken off his relationship with him.

In early February, her friends spoke in her defense and announced that Meghan had written a letter to her dad asking her to reconcile. A few days later, Thomas Markle delivered the letter to Mail on Sun, TASS reports.

The full statement can be found here.