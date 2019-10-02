Turkey Intends to Ban E-Cigarettes

The Turkish government intends to ban the sale and import of e-cigarettes, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced, BTA reported.

The matter will be discussed in Parliament.

Earlier, the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) in the United States reported a boom of lung and respiratory diseases among e-cigarette enthusiasts. The center has suggested that people "consider e-cigarette withdrawal".

The likely cause of the disease is an essential oil which contains vitamin E.

Specialists from the US Food and Drug Administration have found the substance in admixture with marijuana that the ill e-cigarette smokers have smoked.

However, there is no consensus on the topic and experts believe it is too early to draw any definitive conclusions.