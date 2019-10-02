Turkey Intends to Ban E-Cigarettes

Society | October 2, 2019, Wednesday // 11:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Turkey Intends to Ban E-Cigarettes www.pixabay.com

The Turkish government intends to ban the sale and import of e-cigarettes, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced, BTA reported.

The matter will be discussed in Parliament.

Earlier, the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) in the United States reported a boom of lung and respiratory diseases among e-cigarette enthusiasts. The center has suggested that people "consider e-cigarette withdrawal".

The likely cause of the disease is an essential oil which contains vitamin E.

Specialists from the US Food and Drug Administration have found the substance in admixture with marijuana that the ill e-cigarette smokers have smoked.

However, there is no consensus on the topic and experts believe it is too early to draw any definitive conclusions.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, ban, e-cigarettes, Fahrettin Koca, essential oil, marijuana, vitamin E
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria