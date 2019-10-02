A Sushi Restaurant at a Trump Hotel Wins a Michelin Star

US President Donald Trump is known to be a fan of fast food, but the sushi restaurant at the Trump International Hotel in Washington has won the coveted Michelin star.

The Michelin Guide to Washington 2020 awards one-star Sushi Nakazawa, which means editors think the restaurant is "worth a stop”, AFP reported. According to the management, "this intimate and elegant restaurant offers a laser focus on quality, seasonality and technique."

Chef Daisuke Nakazawa offers a 20-course meal and a Edomae sushi-style tasting menu, according to the restaurant's website, which says reservations must be made 30 days in advance.

Sushi Nakazawa has a controversial story, as Trump has been accused of using his presidency to make money by promoting the hotel.

Jose Andres, a Spanish chef who heads an American food empire, declined to open a shopping mall at the hotel after then-candidate Trump made disparaging  comments about immigrants during his 2016 election campaign.

Michelin's new Washington guide, its fourth edition in the US capital, bestowed 22 stars on 18 different restaurants, including a repeat of a prestigious three stars for the Inn at Little Washington, run by chef Patrick O'Connell, AFP reported.

"Our inspectors are especially impressed by the range and diversity of cuisine in Washington, DC, which reflects Washington's culture as a global crossroads for governments and travellers," Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, said in a statement.

