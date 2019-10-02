Search Teams Found Bodies Under the Ruins of the Bridge in Taiwan which Collapsed Yesterday

Search teams have found four bodies and are searching for two more missing fishing vessels that were at the scene at the time of yesterday's collapse of a bridge in Taiwan, the Associated Press reported.

Today, the National Fire Service identified two of the victims as Indonesians and one as Filipino. The identity of the fourth victim is still unknown.

The Taiwanese military deployed a floating platform to help workers remove the remains and try to remove two of the three fishing vessels from below the collapsed parts of the bridge. The third vessel was removed yesterday. All victims are believed to be fisheries workers from Indonesia and the Philippines.

Yesterday, the 140-meter-long, single-arch bridge collapsedon a small fishing harbour, about 60 kilometers southeast of the capital Taipei. Earlier, the island was hit by a typhoon, but when the bridge collapsed, the weather was sunny and it is still not clear whether the storm was a factor.

Ten people were hospitalized with injuries, including a Taiwanese gas truck driver whose truck fell off the bridge. The other nine are Filipino and Indonesian fishermen, the condition of one of whom, Indonesian, is serious, the Taiwan Central Information Agency reported, citing a staff recruitment agency.

