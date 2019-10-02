A Passenger Bus Fell into a 100-Meter Deep Ravine in Peru, 23 People Were Killed
23 people were killed and many were injured after a passenger bus fell into a 100-meter deep ravine in southern Peru, according to BGNES.
The tragedy occurred in the Quispicanchi Province, which is part of the Cusco region, famous for tourist sites such as the ancient city of Machu Picchu.
