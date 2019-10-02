Ivet Lalova Qualified for the Doha Finals

Sports | October 2, 2019, Wednesday // 09:59| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Ivet Lalova Qualified for the Doha Finals archive

Bulgarian Athletics star Ivet Lalova qualified for the 200m finals at the Doha World Championship. The competitor finished first in the second series with a result of 22.58 seconds, gong.bg reported.

Ivet Lalova managed to outpace her competitors at Khalifa International Stadium and finished third in her series.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ivet Lalova, Doha World Championship, finals
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria