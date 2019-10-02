The Owner of Gucci and Saint Laurent Donated € 100 Million to Notre Dame

Society | October 2, 2019, Wednesday // 09:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Owner of Gucci and Saint Laurent Donated € 100 Million to Notre Dame www.pixabay.com

Francois Pinault and his son Francois-Henri Pinault have officially donated € 100 million to the restoration of the notoriously damaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, the Associated Press reported.

Tuesday’s donation follows months of delays that left French officials largely reliant on small charity donations to fund the first phase of repairs, following the devastating fire on April 15.

Everyone gives what they can to help, but big donors give us a chance to get together, breathing room, Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit said .

Francois Pinault, whose international luxury goods company group Kering owns Gucci and Saint Laurent, promised the money immediately after the fire.

His competitor, French billionaire Bernard Arnault Chief Executive of LVMH Moët HennessyLouis Vuitton, quickly followed suit and promised € 200 million donation. Arnault finalized the donation agreement with Notre Dame last week.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Notre-Dame, Paris, donation, Saint Laurent, Gucci, Kering, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Louis Vuitton, Bernard Arnault, Francois Pinault
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria