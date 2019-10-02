Jeff Bezos Remains the Richest Man in the United States even after his Divorce from Mackenzie

Amazon (Amazon) founder Jeff Bezos tops the list of the 400 richest people in the United States for the second year in a row, US Forbes magazine reported today.

The businessman's fortune is estimated at $ 114 billion. The full ranking of the richest businessmen in the United States will be published today, October 2.

Bezos’ costly divorce from his wife, Mackenzie, who received 19.7 million shares in Amazon, or 4 percent of the company did not forced him to concede the first rank. The entrepreneur remained with 12 percent of the company's shares. At the time of the formal dissolution of the marriage in early July, 4 percent was estimated at $ 38.3 billion, BTA recalls.

The Forbes ranking takes into account not only the net worth of the entrepreneurs, but also the extent to which they have earned it. Since 2018, Forbes has also begun to measure the "level of philanthropy" - the amount of money donated to charity by businessmen and what proportion they share in their total wealth.

In March, Bezos also topped the rating of the richest businessmen on the planet for the second time. At that time, the magazine estimated his worth at $ 131 billion.

