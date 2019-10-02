Donald Trump: This Is not an Impeachment it Is a COUP!

US President Donald Trump has called the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Congress an attempt for a coup, France reported.

“As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the People, their VOTE, their Freedoms, their Second Amendment, Religion, Military, Border Wall, and their God-given rights as a Citizen of The United States of America!”, Trump wrote in a tweet.

We recall that earlier, the US House of Representatives launched a formal investigation into whether President Trump should be impeached because of a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, in which he sought help to defame former Vice President Joe Biden, and appeared to attempt to leverage military aid for personal political gain.

