A 24-Hour Strike in Greece

October 2, 2019, Wednesday
A 24-hour strike for transport workers began in Greece. The protest was organized by private sector unions. No ships and ferries, subways and trains will work.


In Athens, buses and trolleys will be moving in certain time zones. The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry has warned its compatriots in the country not to rely on public transport in Greece. The strike was joined by teachers, university professors, bank staff and journalists.

Today, no news will be broadcast on radio and television, and newspapers will also be stopped. Trade unions are being prepared in downtown Athens.

