Parliamentary Roundtable on Coordinating the Migration Process in Europe
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The organizers are the chairpersons of the internal and external commission in the National Assembly, together with the International Center for Migration Policy Development.
Among the topics to be discussed are Bulgaria's expectations for a comprehensive approach to the problem and ways of overcoming the political impasse surrounding pan-European migration policy.
The Minister of the Interior Mladen Marinov will also participate in the forum.
- » Starting Today, the Unified Tourist Information System is Being Introduced
- » Social Minister: There Will be a More Substantial Increase in Pensions in 2020
- » Aging of the Nation and Migration - Leading Factors that Exacerbate the Country's Demographic Crisis
- » President, Prime Minister and Ministers Discuss Bulgarian Position on Northern Macedonia (OVERVIEW)
- » Bulgaria Will Have a New Position on Northern Macedonia's European Integration
- » Rumen Radev: A Position is Needed to Protect the Bulgarian National Interest