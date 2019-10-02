Parliamentary Roundtable on Coordinating the Migration Process in Europe

The organizers are the chairpersons of the internal and external commission in the National Assembly, together with the International Center for Migration Policy Development.

Among the topics to be discussed are Bulgaria's expectations for a comprehensive approach to the problem and ways of overcoming the political impasse surrounding pan-European migration policy.

The Minister of the Interior Mladen Marinov will also participate in the forum.

