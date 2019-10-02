North Korea has Launched Two Ballistic Missiles
North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan. One of them has fallen in Japan's exclusive economic zone.
According to the Secretary-General of the Government of Japan, there is no record of injuries or damage to property. Information gathering continues.
One of the rockets flew 450 km before falling into the sea and reached an altitude of over 900 km. It is not yet clear whether these are short-range missiles.
According to South Korean media, it is possible that one of them was fired from a submarine.
