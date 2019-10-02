Mostly Sunny and Warm Today

Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny and Warm Today

It will be mostly sunny and warm today for this time of the year, Hristo Hristov of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. There will light wind from the south quarter. The maximum temperatures will reach 27C to 32C, in Sofia – around 27C.

Atmospheric pressure is lower than the monthly average and will go further down during the day.

autumn, weather, sunny, NIMH
