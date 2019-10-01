Bulgaria is Ready to Cooperate with Vietnam in the Field of Education, Economy and Trade

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva and Vietnam's First Deputy Prime Minister Chong Hoa Binh agreed on intensifying cooperation in all spheres with priority on trade, the economy and education.

"Vietnam is one of Bulgaria's priority partners in Asia," said Ekaterina Zaharieva, who received Chong Hoa Binh at the Foreign Ministry.

Both ministers agreed that there was scope for increased trade. The trade between the two countries in 2018 amounts to $ 88 million.

"Indicative of our good relations is the fact that in the last three years two visits have been made to Vietnam by the Minister of Economy of Bulgaria with accompanying business delegations," said Minister Zaharieva.

"We are looking for a more tangible economic presence of Bulgaria in Vietnam and increased investment," our foreign minister added.

In this regard, the two deputy prime ministers also discussed the preparation of the 24th session of the Joint Committee on Trade, Economic and Scientific and Technical Cooperation, to be held in Sofia on November 26, 2019. It is expected that programs will be signed during the committee meeting on joint cooperation in the field of tourism and culture.

"Over 30,000 Vietnamese citizens have completed their higher education in Bulgaria! I would like to see more Vietnamese students here, "Ekaterina Zaharieva told the first Vice Prime Minister of Vietnam.

She congratulated him on his election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021, as well as the chairman of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) from October this year.

Chong Hoa Binh underlined, for its part, that Bulgaria can count on Vietnam's support for developing relations with all other ASEAN members.

In 2020, Bulgaria and Vietnam mark 70 years since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.