Starting Today, the Unified Tourist Information System is Being Introduced

Bulgaria: Starting Today, the Unified Tourist Information System is Being Introduced

According to the requirements of the Tourism Act, all hoteliers, including individuals who provide accommodation for guests, must submit information on the number of tourists staying and the number of nights.

The system will link in real time the registers of accommodation establishments with the Ministry of Tourism, the National Revenue Agency, the Ministry of the Interior, the National Statistical Institute and the municipalities.

