Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | October 1, 2019, Tuesday // 19:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Strong Presentation and Positive Feedback About Maria Gabriel After the EP Hearing

Mariya Gabriel has received the unanimous approval of the committees of culture, education and industry, research and energy in the European Parliament. Last night, the Bulgarian  was heard as her candidate for EU Commissioner for Innovation and Youth.

For more details, see the direct involvement of BNT's Brussels correspondent Dessislava Apostolova.

The comments on the Bulgarian Commissioner-designate are extremely positive, and her presentation to the EP is determined as strong and proving that Mariya Gabriel is ready for the post.

It was clear last night that it would receive the support of both committees, the question was whether it would be unanimous or with the required number of votes.

On 17 October, all committees will give their opinion on the proposals for the Commissioners in the various fields, and on 23 October the new composition of the European Commission, which takes office on 1 November, is to be voted on.

