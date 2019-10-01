October Is the European Cybersecurity Month

The European Cybersecurity Month (ECSM) begins in all EU Member States. The campaign aims to raise awareness of cyber threats and raise the awareness of European citizens and organizations on cybersecurity issues through education and sharing of good practices.

ECSM runs for the entire month of October, with each week focusing on a different topic. During each week, ENISA and its partners will be publishing reports, organising events and activities centred on each of these themes. Events will focus on training, strategy summits, general presentations to users, online quizzes, etc

This year, the focus will be on a variety of topics that reveal the need to change behavioural patterns and provide consumers with relevant examples to help them become aware of the risks posed by new technologies.

European Commissioner for Digital Economy and Digital Society Mariya Gabriel said: "Building trust, knowledge, awareness and sustainability are essential to protecting ourselves in the ever-changing cyber-threat environment. European Cybersecurity Month is part of our greater efforts to develop and maintain our Internet security skills, apply broad-based safeguards and create a truly secure digital single market. "

All events and initiatives related to the European Cybersecurity Month are coordinated by the European Cybersecurity Agency (ENISA) and the European Commission with the support of the Member States. The focus of the campaign is on two main topics: first, the daily habits, checks and behaviours required for online safety, and second, how to be technologically literate and at the same time safeguarded with emerging technologies. The overall goal is to ensure that citizens are aware of the risks online and have the tools to become more protected and confident consumers.