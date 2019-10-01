A man was injured after a grenade exploded in a warehouse in Razlog, BGNES reported.

The incident happened this morning at about 11am. The explosion has injured a worker. He suffered severe hand injuries and was transported to a private hospital in Blagoevgrad by the company. He underwent a major surgery.

The District Labor Inspectorate inspects the site. The Specialized Anti-Terrorism Squad is also at the accident site. The origin of the grenade is clarified. The warehouse belongs to a Simitlian company.