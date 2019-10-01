A Man Armed with a Sword Invaded a Mall in Finland, there Are Dead and Injured

At least one person was killed after an attack by a sword armed man at North Savor Professional College in the German shopping centre in Kuopio, Finland.

The incident happened at 12:50 local time, police said.

The Finnish media, quoted by Sputnik, reported that 9 people were injured and one person was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Police were forced to use a firearm.

"One dead body has been found at the college premises of Kuopio Herman," police said. The wounded have been taken to Kuopio university hospital where a major disaster alert is under way

The MTV News quoted an eyewitness as saying that the suspect came in and took out a sword from the bag he was carrying. "Then he started stabbing as many as he had just hit. A classmate was one of them," Roosa Kokkonen said.

