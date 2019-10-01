A Man Doused Himself with Gasoline in in front of the British Parliament

A man with a lighter has been detained outside the UK's Parliament after covering himself in what appeared to be gasoline, London's Metropolitan Police said, quoted by the CNN.

Police have closed the famous Carriage Gate of parliament.

An unidentified man was reportedly arrested after spilling gasoline. Photos from the event show a man standing against a wall near the gates.

Conservative MP Huw Merriman tweeted:

"Man next to me at Parliament's carriage gates appears to have poured (what smells like) petrol on himself. Incredibly brave response from police, who are now helping him."

The man was detained under the Mental Health Act after the incident. Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after the incident.