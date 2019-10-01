A Man Doused Himself with Gasoline in in front of the British Parliament

World | October 1, 2019, Tuesday // 15:32| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Man Doused Himself with Gasoline in in front of the British Parliament www.pixabay.com

A man with a lighter has been detained outside the UK's Parliament after covering himself in what appeared to be gasoline, London's Metropolitan Police said, quoted by the CNN.

Police have closed the famous Carriage Gate of parliament.

An unidentified man was reportedly arrested after spilling gasoline. Photos from the event show a man standing against a wall near the gates.

Conservative MP Huw Merriman tweeted: 

"Man next to me at Parliament's carriage gates appears to have poured (what smells like) petrol on himself. Incredibly brave response from police, who are now helping him."

The man was detained under the Mental Health Act after the incident. Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after the incident.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: British parliament, gasoline, arrested, police, Carriage Gate
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria