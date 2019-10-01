Social Minister: There Will be a More Substantial Increase in Pensions in 2020

Bisser Petkov with a greeting on the occasion of the International Day of the Elderly People.



It is expected that the upward development of the Bulgarian economy and the growth of incomes will allow for an even more significant increase in pensions in 2020. This was stated in the greetings of the social minister Bisser Petkov on the occasion of International Day of the Elderly People - October 1, reported by BTA.

In the first half of September, Minister Petkov told reporters that pensions were expected to increase by six percent or more by July 1, 2020.



In his welcoming speech today Minister Petkov recalls that since July 1 this year all pensions were raised by 5.7 per cent, the largest increase in recent years, and the increase will be more significant next year. The Minister further recalls that immediately after taking up the post of government in May 2017, the minimum levels of pensions for work were significantly increased.

"I understand well that life is not easy for many of the elderly people in Bulgaria. I am aware that you are often faced with difficulties and challenges that you must overcome," said Minister Bisser Petkov in the welcome note. According to Petkov, the wish of the government is to build a sustainable model that guarantees adequate retirement income, quality social services and peaceful old age.

The government's efforts are also focused on developing quality and effective social services in the community and in the home environment, which play a key role in supporting older people and promoting their social inclusion, the statement said.

Personal assistance for people with disabilities has been started on September 1, according to an individual assessment of their needs.

At the same time, the government ensured sustainability by financing from the state budget the services of "personal assistant", "social assistant" and "home helper", which are used by more than 12,000 adults in a situation of self-care, the minister added.

The Minister also outlines the promotion of an active life in good health as a priority. To achieve this, the Ministry of labour and social policy of Bulgaria - MLSP has developed a National Strategy for Active Living in Bulgaria (2019-2030), which was adopted by the Council of Ministers in March this year.

"The main task of this document is to develop adequate measures and actions to ensure equal opportunities for the full participation of the elderly in the economic and social life of society," notes Biser Petkov.