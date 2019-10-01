Boyko Borissov: Jordan is an Extremely Important and Desirable Partner For Bulgaria

,,Jordan is an extremely important and desirable partner for Bulgaria'', Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said during his meeting with the Princess of the Kingdom Dana Firas at the Council of Ministers.

The focus of the conversation was the development of cultural and historical tourism, as well as programs for the implementation of training for the preservation of cultural heritage from a young age.

The Prime Minister focuses on Bulgaria's tourism potential, ranking us third in Europe in terms of artifacts after Greece and Italy. He pointed out that the industry forms almost 12% of GDP, and 11% of employment in Bulgaria.

During the visit of Princess Firas, it was agreed to sign a memorandum of cooperation between the Ministry of Tourism and the Petra National Trust, chaired by the Princess of Jordan. applying the Jordanian experience.