The National Palace of Culture Will Be Illuminated in Pink Tonight

For the third year in a row, on the evening of October 1, the facade of the National Palace of Culture will be lit in pink, the colour that symbolises the battle with breast cancer. October is officially declared World Breast Cancer Month.

The illumination of the National Palace of Culture will launch a prophylactic campaign organized by the First SBALBB "Saint Sofia" against the serious illness.

The initiative is supported by the Sofia Municipality. Throughout the month of October, free of charge mammological examinations will be carried out at nine hospitals in the cities of Sofia, Plovdiv and Stara Zagora. The partner hospitals and the timetable will be announced on October 4th.

The initiative is supported by the National Palace of Culture, the Bulgarian National Television, the Bulgarian Business Leaders Forum and Metropolitan EAD.

