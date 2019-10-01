Bridge Collapses in Northeast Taiwan, There Are Injured (VIDEO)

A bridge collapsed in northeast Taiwan. At least 14 people were injured, BGNES reported.

Video captures the moment when a 140-meter-long, single-arch bridge collapses in Nanfangao, on Taiwan's east coast, with a small fishing harbour.

The footage shows how the road splits and falls on at least three fishing boats below, followed by an oil tanker. The tanker later burst into flames, sending thick black smoke into the air.

Local fire officials said the oil tanker driver was among those taken to hospital.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said she hoped all government departments would do everything possible to save people and "keep the number of deaths and injuries as low as possible," CNA reported. 

The bridge was built in 1998 and the cause of the collapse is being investigated. Taiwan was hit by a typhoon on Monday night, bringing heavy rains and winds on parts of the east coast. But at the time the bridge collapsed, the weather was clear.

