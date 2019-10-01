Bulgaria's Budget Surplus Has Shrunk by More than a Half by the End of August

According to the Ministry of Finance, Bulgaria's budget surplus has shrunk to 600 million euros by the end of August. A month before that, the Treasury's surplus was above 1.5 billion euros, but sharply decreased after the deal for purchasing F-16 fighters, BNR reported.

The ministry expects the budget surplus to exceed 600 million euros in September. Usually, in the last months of the year, government spending increases. After being updated twice in 2019, an annual deficit of 2% of GDP is now envisages, which equals over 1 billion euros.