After the Hearing: EP Approves Mariya Gabriel for a New term

According to an unofficial information, Mariya Gabriel has been approved for a new term. The committees, which tested Gabriel's qualities at the European Parliament in Brussels in the three-hour hearing for her entrusted Innovation and Youth portfolio, made the decision unanimously.

As a priority for the program, Mariya Gabriel pointed to the competitiveness of European science and European students in catching up with the US and China. It will also focus on tripling the funding for education and science programs, creating a common European university network and a European student card as a unification of diplomas.

"We have set a deadline of 2025, "said Gabriel.

She also explained how she intends to catch up with the lower participation of Eastern European countries in educational and scientific programs.

The immediate reactions of the chairpersons of the line committees justify that Gabriel will receive a positive assessment.

"The impression of our committee is that we have clarified the most important issues for us in a positive spirit for the development of Europe. We need the development of science and research and we are convinced that the Commissioner will protect the line, "explained Adina-Ioana Valean, chairman of the European Parliament Committee on Industry, Research and Energy.

The only concern for MEPs was that the new name for the field lacked the words education and science.

"Although culture and education are not mentioned in the name of the portfolio - it was important to us that Mariya Gabriel assured us of the subject," explained Committee on Culture and Education of the Culture Commission.