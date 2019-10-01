MFA: From 2020, Bulgarians Will Travel to the UK with an International Passport

Bulgarian citizens planning to travel to the UK in 2020 must have and carry a valid international passport with biometric data, the Foreign Ministry recommends.

The British government plans to gradually limit the ability to travel to and from the UK with identity cards in 2020 if the country leaves the European Union without an agreement, the so-called. Brexit without a deal, the MFA recalled.

It has not yet been announced when the new requirements will enter into force. In this regard, it is advisable that our compatriots planning to travel to and from the UK should be prepared early enough to be provided with a biometric passport if they do not have one so far, the Foreign Ministry said.

Up-to-date Brexit related information can also be found on the Foreign Ministry's website at www.mfa.bg under the section "What do we need to know about Brexit?" And on the website of the Bulgarian Embassy in London https://mfa.bg/ embassies / uk, http://bulgarianembassy-london.org.

If necessary, Bulgarian citizens can contact the Bulgarian Embassy in London at +44 20 7581 3144; +44 0 20 7584 9400, as well as on-call duty during off-hours: + 44 20 7 5813144; + 44 20 7 5849400.