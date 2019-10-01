Two Workers Were Seriously Injured in an Incident at TPP Maritza East 1

Incident at TPP Maritza East 1 happened last night. Two people were seriously injured and were transported to a hospital in Stara Zagora.

The workers were gassed and fell into a shaft they were cleaning. One of the men felt unwell when he got off. The other guy who tried to pull him out also suddenly felt unwell

So they both fell into the shaft.

One of the workers has a concussion and is placed in neurosurgery. The second worker is mechanically ventilated and his condition is extremely severe, officials from the hospital said.

Pre-trial proceedings have been instituted, which so far are for medium bodily harm.