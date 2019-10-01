Two Workers Were Seriously Injured in an Incident at TPP Maritza East 1

Society » INCIDENTS | October 1, 2019, Tuesday // 12:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Two Workers Were Seriously Injured in an Incident at TPP Maritza East 1 novinite.bg

Incident at TPP Maritza East 1 happened last night. Two people were seriously injured and were transported to a hospital in Stara Zagora.

The workers were gassed and fell into a shaft they were cleaning. One of the men felt unwell when he got off. The other guy who tried to pull him out also suddenly felt unwell 

So they both fell into the shaft.

One of the workers has a concussion and is placed in neurosurgery. The second worker is mechanically ventilated and his condition is extremely severe, officials from the hospital said.

Pre-trial proceedings have been instituted, which so far are for medium bodily harm.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Maritza East 1, TPP, workers, incident, injured
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria