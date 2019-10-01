The British Government Presents a Detailed Plan for Brexit

The British Government will present a detailed updated plan for Brexit. In the next few days, the details of the text are expected to be made public. The time for London's negotiations with the EU is coming to an end with the European Council in Brussels on 17 October. It is expected to make clear how the UK will leave the EU at the end of the month.

One of the interesting highlights of the updated plan is the proposal to create "duty relief zones" between Northern Ireland and the EU member state. The so-called “backstop” between the EU member state and Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, has been a stumbling block to former Prime Minister Theresa May.

"The no-deal option will be challenging. Some businesses and households are worried about what that option would mean for them. But changes to our plan make the option of an agreement more likely and a no-deal option more bearable. All regions now have the resources they need in order to deal with this scenario, "says Sajid David.

Specific proposals are expected to be made clear before the European Council on 17 October. The UK is due to leave the EU on October 31st and Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists that this will happen regardless of whether a new deal with Brussels will be reached.