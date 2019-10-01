The Nation Is Ageing: In 30 Years, every Tenth Bulgarian in the Country Will Be over 80 Years Old

In 30 years, every tenth Bulgarian in the country will be over 80 years old. This is according to a study of scientists from the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

Population ageing is not a new trend. It began in the 1960s, with each subsequent stage the population getting older and older. Somewhere by 1996, the proportion of older people over the age of 65 was 15%. This is considered to be a stage in human evolution and in civilisational evolution, in which the population is considered to be an outdated structure. Such processes are also observed in other countries in Europe - especially in the developed countries all over the world. They are due to the fact that the birth rate has decreased over time. Mortality has been decreasing - life expectancy has increased, which is why more and more people have reached adulthood. At the same time, fewer and fewer children are being born, which is typical in most of the developed countries, not only in Bulgaria.

In cities, the intensity of population ageing will be lower.