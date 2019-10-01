October Anomalies: From - 4 to 31 Degrees

October will start with sunny and warm weather, with prevailing maximum temperatures above 25 degrees. This was reported by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). This year in October, the average monthly temperature is expected to be around and above the norm, which is in the plains between 11˚ and 15˚, in high fields - between 8˚ and 11˚, in mountainous regions - from 4˚ to 8˚.

The monthly rainfall will be around the norm, which for most of the country is between 40 and 60 l / sq. m, in the southeastern regions - between 60 and 90 l / sq. m, and in the mountains - from 80 to 100 l / sq. m. The highest temperatures in October will be between 26 ° and 31 ° and the lowest - between -1 ° and -4 °. The month will start with sunny and warm weather, the prevailing maximum temperatures will be over 25˚, on October 2nd in some places they will reach 30˚-31˚.

In the next days of October in some places will occur rain, followed by a significant decrease in temperatures. After a short time improvement, in the middle of the 10 days, there will be conditions for precipitation again on October 8 - 9, and then there will be relative cooling. In the second ten days, temperatures will be close to normal. The clouds will be broken, with more sunshine in the hours around and after noon. There are conditions for precipitation during the period from 12 to 14 October and towards the end of the ten-day. During the third ten-day, more calm and relatively warm days will occur during the first part of the period, but with characteristic inversions and low clouds in the morning. About mid-day and until the end of the month the weather will be variable with rainfall conditions. Temperatures will gradually decrease, but overall, daily average will remain close to normal.