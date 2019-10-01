Today We Celebrate the International Day of Music, Poetry, Architects, Vegetarians, Coffee and Many others

October 1st is a day full of holidays. Today we celebrate the International World Music, Poetry, Older Persons, Architects, Vegetarians Day.

October 1st is International International Day for Older Persons. The National Social Security Institute will traditionally mark the date with an Open Day. National teams of NSSI throughout the country will have on-call teams of experts to advise on pension issues. As part of the event, employees will respond to inquiries from citizens and advise them on their pension rights.

The International Music Day was first celebrated in 1974 by a decision of the UNESCO International Music Council. In 1980, on the occasion of the 700th anniversary of the birth of John Koukouzelis, October 1 was declared a holiday for Bulgarian singers and other musicians.

It is also World Hepatitis Day as well as the first day of World Breast Cancer Month.

October 1st is also the day of the followers of a food culture that excludes animal products from the menu, as well as World Coffee Day.

World Vegetarian Day was established in 1977 by a decision of the World Vegetarian Congress in the United Kingdom at the initiative of the North American Vegetarian Organization.

October 1st is International Coffee Day. According to our national statistics, coffee consumption per person on average was 0.9 kg in 2001, while in 2016 it increased to 1.7 kg.

The World Architecture Day is also celebrated on October 1st.

And the Orthodox Church marks the The Intercession of the Theotokos, or the Protection of Our Most Holy Lady Theotokos and Ever-Virgin Mary