The NSSI Will Celebrate the International Day for Older Persons Today

www.pixabay.com

International Day for Older Persons will traditionally be celebrated at the offices of the territorial units of the National Social Security Institute (NSSI).

The staff at the reception desk will respond to retirement inquiries and advise current and future retirees and their loved ones about their social security rights. The experts will advise on the acquisition of the right to a pension, the current requirements for retirement in the different categories of work and the possibilities of purchasing a shortage of insurance.

On the occasion of the holiday, an active information campaign is planned throughout the country. On October 1, the heads and employees of the territorial divisions of the NSSI will visit the homes for social services for the elderly in Yambol, Veliko Turnovo, Kyustendil, Aytos, Aydemir, Chernozem, Padesh and others. Meetings are planned in a number of retirement clubs in the cities of Vidin, Pleven, Kardzhali, Haskovo and Berkovitsa.

Experts will provide them with information on pension legislation and will answer specific questions.

An additional consultation day is foreseen at the branch of the TPP of NSSI - Razgrad in Kubrat, and the one in Isperih will be extended. A round table on social security issues will be organized in Shumen.

